2022 GMC Canyon

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 8 , 4 5 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10457190

10457190 Stock #: U-2705

U-2705 VIN: 1GTG6EEN8N1223175

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Stock # U-2705

Mileage 28,450 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.