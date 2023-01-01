Menu
2022 GMC Canyon

28,450 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2022 GMC Canyon

2022 GMC Canyon

Denali

2022 GMC Canyon

Denali

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

28,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10457190
  • Stock #: U-2705
  • VIN: 1GTG6EEN8N1223175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2705
  • Mileage 28,450 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

