2022 GMC Sierra 1500

46,532 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Limited ELEVATION

Limited ELEVATION

Location

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

46,532KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10515738
  • Stock #: 23C88AAA
  • VIN: 3GTU9CED9NG117745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 23C88AAA
  • Mileage 46,532 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

