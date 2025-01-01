$49,999+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
43,837KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTPUCEK1NG613343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 43,837 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
2022 GMC Sierra 1500