2022 GMC Sierra 1500

43,837 KM

Details Features

$49,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$49,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
43,837KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTPUCEK1NG613343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 43,837 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2022 GMC Sierra 1500