2022 GMC Sierra 1500

61,327 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

12714606

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
61,327KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCED3NG582276

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 61,327 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

