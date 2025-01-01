Menu
2022 Hyundai KONA

38,369 KM

Details Features

$24,985

+ tax & licensing
12553379

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$24,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,369KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB7NU920353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 38,369 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

2022 Hyundai KONA