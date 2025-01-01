$24,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
2022 Hyundai KONA
2.0L Preferred
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$24,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,369KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8K2CAB7NU920353
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 38,369 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2023 Acura MDX A-Spec SH-AWD 54,912 KM $49,999 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred 38,369 KM $24,985 + tax & lic
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer | ONE OWNER | LOCAL TRADE | NO ACCIDENTS 50,563 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
$24,985
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2022 Hyundai KONA