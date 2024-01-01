Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys ** (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**REMOVABLE SOFT TOP**FOG LIGHTS**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**AUTO STOP/START**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**REVERSE CAMERA**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2022 Jeep Wrangler

20,788 KM

Details Description

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**REMOVABLE SOFT TOP**FOG LIGHTS**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**AUTO STOP/START**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**REVERSE CAMERA**)

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Willys (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**REMOVABLE SOFT TOP**FOG LIGHTS**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**AUTO STOP/START**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**REVERSE CAMERA**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 11501787
  2. 11501787
  3. 11501787
  4. 11501787
  5. 11501787
  6. 11501787
  7. 11501787
  8. 11501787
  9. 11501787
  10. 11501787
  11. 11501787
  12. 11501787
  13. 11501787
  14. 11501787
  15. 11501787
  16. 11501787
  17. 11501787
  18. 11501787
  19. 11501787
  20. 11501787
  21. 11501787
  22. 11501787
  23. 11501787
  24. 11501787
  25. 11501787
  26. 11501787
  27. 11501787
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
20,788KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXDN3NW230165

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,788 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2022 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Willys ** (**4WD**ALLOY RIMS**REMOVABLE SOFT TOP**FOG LIGHTS**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**AUTO STOP/START**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**PUSH BUTTON START**REVERSE CAMERA**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline (**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**NAVIGATION**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**FOG LIGHTS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**AUTO TAILGATE**PUSH BUTTON START**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline (**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**NAVIGATION**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**FOG LIGHTS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**AUTO TAILGATE**PUSH BUTTON START**) 52,161 KM $26,988 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew (**ALLOY RIMS**POWER DRIVER SEAT**FOG LIGHTS**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**) for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew (**ALLOY RIMS**POWER DRIVER SEAT**FOG LIGHTS**BLUETOOTH**CRUISE CONTROL**HEATED SEATS**HEATED STEERING WHEEL**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**DIGITAL TOUCH SCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**) 112,685 KM $17,550 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Off Grid Expedition 2.0 for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 Off Grid Expedition 2.0 6,000 KM $49,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

Contact Seller
2022 Jeep Wrangler