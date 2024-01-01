Menu
2022 Off Grid Expedition 2.0 - made in canada 1800 pounds dry 6000 kms on trailer -trailer is like new ( pristine condition) 270 Degree Awning with enclosure walls ($1000 purchase) Queen Size Bed Max Fan Fold Out Kitchen Shower/Changeroom Upgraded Led Package 31 Gallon Water Tank 360 Degree Hitch Dual Battery Set Up Stabilizer Jacks Lots of storage 2000 watt inverter Propane Heater

6,000 KM

Details Description

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Used
6,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2022GridExpeditio

Vehicle Details

  • Stock # 22GRID
  • Mileage 6,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Off Grid Expedition 2.0 - made in canada 1800 pounds dry 6000 kms on trailer -trailer is like new ( pristine condition) 270 Degree Awning with enclosure walls ($1000 purchase) Queen Size Bed Max Fan Fold Out Kitchen Shower/Changeroom Upgraded Led Package 31 Gallon Water Tank 360 Degree Hitch Dual Battery Set Up Stabilizer Jacks Lots of storage 2000 watt inverter Propane Heater

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

