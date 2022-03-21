Menu
2022 Tesla Model 3

14 KM

2022 Tesla Model 3

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

2022 Tesla Model 3

LONG RANGE

14KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8760473
  • Stock #: C22195
  • VIN: 5YJ3E1EB9NF271047

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # C22195
  • Mileage 14 KM

Vehicle Description

** INCOMING ** MORE PHOTOS COMING SOON ** 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range This Tesla will be sold certified, serviced and detailed. Please call for more details! This Model 3 comes with the balance of factory warranty. You don't want to miss out on this one. CarfaxCanada report provided. Fantastic financing and extended warranty options available! This Sedan is located at Mymotors.ca, 7 Rouse St. Tillsonburg, ON, N4G 5T5. Mymotors.ca is a full service facility and here to service Tillsonburg and the surrounding community. Don't miss out come check out this vehicle today.

