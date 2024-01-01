Menu
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline (ALLOY RIMS, LEATHER, REMOTE START, POWER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, REVERSE CAMERA, DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN, POWER LIFTGATE, PRIVACY COVER, CRUISE CONTROL, BLUETOOTH, USB, PUSH BUTTON START). Vehicle comes certified/detailed. No hidden fees. Financing options available - we deal with all major banks just like big brand dealers. Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00AM-5:00PM - Thursday 8:00AM-7:00PM - Saturday 8:00AM-1:00PM. Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

35,921 KM

Details Description

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline (**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**REMOTE START**POWER SEATS**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**REVERSE CAMERA**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER LIFTGATE**PRIVACY COVER**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**USB**PUSH BUTTON START**)

12020656

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan

Comfortline (**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**REMOTE START**POWER SEATS**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**REVERSE CAMERA**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER LIFTGATE**PRIVACY COVER**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**USB**PUSH BUTTON START**)

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
35,921KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX0NM083541

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour: White
  Drive Type: All Wheel Drive
  Transmission: Automatic
  Engine: 4-cylinder
  Stock #: S25084
  Mileage: 35,921 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline ** (**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**REMOTE START**POWER SEATS**HEATED SEATS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL**REVERSE CAMERA**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**POWER LIFTGATE**PRIVACY COVER**CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOOTH**USB**PUSH BUTTON START**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan