$49,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Acura MDX
A-Spec SH-AWD
2023 Acura MDX
A-Spec SH-AWD
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
54,912KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J8YE1H09PL803026
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 25G345A
- Mileage 54,912 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
10 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2024 Chevrolet TrailBlazer | ONE OWNER | LOCAL TRADE | NO ACCIDENTS 50,563 KM $26,990 + tax & lic
2023 Buick Envision Essence 49,160 KM $37,904 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie | ONE OWNER | LOCAL TRADE | NO ACCIDENTS 145,000 KM $44,952 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
$49,999
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2023 Acura MDX