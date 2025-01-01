Menu
2023 Buick Encore GX

20,548 KM

Details Features

$29,985

+ tax & licensing
2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

12411591

2023 Buick Encore GX

Preferred

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

Used
20,548KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL7PB087807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Mileage 20,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

$29,985

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2023 Buick Encore GX