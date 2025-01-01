$29,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
2023 Buick Encore GX
Preferred
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$29,985
+ taxes & licensing
Used
20,548KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4MMCSL7PB087807
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Mileage 20,548 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 AT4 | ONE OWNER | LOCAL TRADE | NO ACCIDENTS 104,387 KM $52,980 + tax & lic
2023 Buick Envision Preferred | ONE OWNER | LOCAL TRADE | 40,810 KM $34,953 + tax & lic
2023 Buick Encore GX SELECT 18,557 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
$29,985
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2023 Buick Encore GX