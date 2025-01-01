$37,904+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2023 Buick Envision
Essence
2023 Buick Envision
Essence
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$37,904
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,156KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZPR49PD087719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U-2962
- Mileage 49,156 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2023 Buick Envision Essence 49,156 KM $37,904 + tax & lic
2022 RAM 1500 Laramie 145,000 KM $44,952 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Envision Avenir 114,918 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
$37,904
+ taxes & licensing
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
519-842-9026
2023 Buick Envision