$CALL+ tax & licensing
2023 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury
2023 Cadillac Escalade
Premium Luxury
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GYS4CKL1PR435731
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U-2907
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
10 Speed Automatic
2023 Cadillac Escalade