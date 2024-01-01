Menu
2023 Chevrolet Bolt

57,027 KM

Details Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EV 1LT

11931515

2023 Chevrolet Bolt

EV 1LT

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
57,027KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1FW6S06P4112127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # U-2899
  • Mileage 57,027 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

1 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2023 Chevrolet Bolt