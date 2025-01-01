Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

22,368 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Watch This Vehicle
12575387

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTZ

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 12575387
  2. 12575387
  3. 12575387
  4. 12575387
  5. 12575387
  6. 12575387
  7. 12575387
  8. 12575387
  9. 12575387
  10. 12575387
  11. 12575387
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,368KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDGED6PZ171237

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 25G369A
  • Mileage 22,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 GMC Terrain Denali 78,033 KM $33,985 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain Denali for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 GMC Terrain Denali 67,831 KM $33,985 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2019 Jeep Cherokee Sport 106,610 KM $18,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500