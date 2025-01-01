$59,999+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Sierra 1500
ELEVATION
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
77,082KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCE88PG128806
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # U-2942
- Mileage 77,082 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
