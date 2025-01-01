Menu
Account
Sign In

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

77,082 KM

Details Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
12273402

2023 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Contact Seller

$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,082KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUCE88PG128806

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2942
  • Mileage 77,082 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2017 Kia Forte 2.0L LX+ | ONLY 27,000KM | NO ACCIDENTS | LOCAL TRADE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2017 Kia Forte 2.0L LX+ | ONLY 27,000KM | NO ACCIDENTS | LOCAL TRADE 27,500 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT 82,262 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT 87,188 KM $25,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,999

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2023 GMC Sierra 1500