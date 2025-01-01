Menu
** 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport ** (**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS**SAFETY/CERTIFIED**REMOVABLE HARDTOP**FOG LIGHTS**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**STOP&GO**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2023 Jeep Wrangler

39,572 KM

$38,888

+ tax & licensing
2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sport (**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS**SAFETY/CERTIFIED**REMOVABLE HARDTOP**FOG LIGHTS**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**STOP&GO**)

12544166

2023 Jeep Wrangler

Sport (**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS**SAFETY/CERTIFIED**REMOVABLE HARDTOP**FOG LIGHTS**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**STOP&GO**)

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
39,572KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C4HJXAG6PW625207

  Exterior Colour Black
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # S25285
  Mileage 39,572 KM

** 2023 Jeep Wrangler Sport ** (**CLEAN TITLE/NO ACCIDENTS**SAFETY/CERTIFIED**REMOVABLE HARDTOP**FOG LIGHTS**DIGITAL TOUCHSCREEN**REVERSE CAMERA**STOP&GO**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202

$38,888

+ taxes & licensing

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2023 Jeep Wrangler