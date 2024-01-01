Menu
** 2023 Mini Cooper Convertible - John Cooper Works ** (**EXECUTIVE DRIVEN BY DEALER PRINCIPAL**LOW KM!**CONVERTIBLE**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**FOG LIGHTS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL****CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOTH**STOP&GO**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2023 MINI Cooper Convertible

2,365 KM

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

Used
2,365KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMW63DL09P3P54556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 2,365 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2023 Mini Cooper Convertible - John Cooper Works ** (**EXECUTIVE DRIVEN BY DEALER PRINCIPAL**LOW KM!**CONVERTIBLE**ALLOY RIMS**LEATHER**HEATED SEATS**NAVIGATION**REVERSE CAMERA**PUSH BUTTON START**FOG LIGHTS**DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL****CRUISE CONTROL**BLUETOTH**STOP&GO**) *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
