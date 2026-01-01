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2023 Toyota Rav4 Trail | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2023 Toyota RAV4

54,820 KM

Details Description

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+ taxes & licensing
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2023 Toyota RAV4

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14520677

2023 Toyota RAV4

TRAIL

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

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Used
54,820KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3J1RFV3PW365643

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # S26715T
  • Mileage 54,820 KM

Vehicle Description

2023 Toyota Rav4 Trail | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
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519-688-3202

2023 Toyota RAV4