$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-A & C Ports | Back-Up Camera | Blind Spot Monitor | Cross Traffi
2024 Buick Encore GX
Preferred | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-A & C Ports | Back-Up Camera | Blind Spot Monitor | Cross Traffi
Location
My Motors.ca
7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
519-688-3202
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gold
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Stock # S26692
- Mileage 13,464 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-A & C Ports | Back-Up Camera | Blind Spot Monitor | Cross Traffic Alert | Lane Keep Assist | Lane Departure Warning | Forward Collision Alert | Heated Power Mirrors | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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519-688-3202