2024 Buick Envista

31,757 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Buick Envista

Avenir

13327085

2024 Buick Envista

Avenir

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
31,757KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL47LCE2XRB081912

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 31,757 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

2024 Buick Envista