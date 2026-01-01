Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

47,891 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
13518449

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 13518449.777810590?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=16778
  2. 13518449
  3. 13518449
  4. 13518449
  5. 13518449
  6. 13518449
  7. 13518449
  8. 13518449
  9. 13518449
  10. 13518449
  11. 13518449
  12. 13518449
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
47,891KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUDEED0RZ232900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,891 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 2500 HD Denali 143,625 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2024 Ford F-150 XLT 63,666 KM $53,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2024 GMC Sierra 1500 ELEVATION 62,980 KM $55,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500