Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

11,040 KM

Details Features

$85,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

Z71

Watch This Vehicle
12273399

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

Z71

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Contact Seller

$85,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
11,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKPKD2RR328001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2941
  • Mileage 11,040 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2017 Kia Forte 2.0L LX+ | ONLY 27,000KM | NO ACCIDENTS | LOCAL TRADE for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2017 Kia Forte 2.0L LX+ | ONLY 27,000KM | NO ACCIDENTS | LOCAL TRADE 27,500 KM $17,985 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2023 Chevrolet Equinox LT 82,262 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2021 Chevrolet Equinox LT 87,188 KM $25,985 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$85,000

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe