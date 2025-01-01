$85,000+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
Z71
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
Used
11,040KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNSKPKD2RR328001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U-2941
- Mileage 11,040 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
10 Speed Automatic
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe