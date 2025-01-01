$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax
LT
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
Used
25,202KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LHE22RC220750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # AIQ-3011A
- Mileage 25,202 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
2024 Chevrolet Trax