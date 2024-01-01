Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

23,680 KM

Details Features

$66,926

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Watch This Vehicle
11931527

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

ELEVATION

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Contact Seller

$66,926

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
23,680KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUCED3RZ208501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 24C40A
  • Mileage 23,680 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2024 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury | ONLY 4300KM | ONE OWNER | TRADE IN for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2024 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury | ONLY 4300KM | ONE OWNER | TRADE IN 4,365 KM $54,999 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Buick Encore Premium for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2017 Buick Encore Premium 103,252 KM $16,985 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2015 Hyundai Elantra GLS 240,632 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$66,926

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

Contact Seller
2024 GMC Sierra 1500