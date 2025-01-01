Menu
Account
Sign In
** 2024 GMC Terrain SLE ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

2024 GMC Terrain

32,527 KM

Details Description

$32,588

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
13176275

2024 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 13176275
  2. 13176275
  3. 13176275
  4. 13176275
  5. 13176275
  6. 13176275
  7. 13176275
  8. 13176275
  9. 13176275
  10. 13176275
  11. 13176275
  12. 13176275
  13. 13176275
  14. 13176275
  15. 13176275
  16. 13176275
  17. 13176275
  18. 13176275
  19. 13176275
  20. 13176275
  21. 13176275
  22. 13176275
  23. 13176275
  24. 13176275
  25. 13176275
  26. 13176275
  27. 13176275
  28. 13176275
  29. 13176275
  30. 13176275
  31. 13176275
  32. 13176275
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$32,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
32,527KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GKALTEGXRL167201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # S25494
  • Mileage 32,527 KM

Vehicle Description

** 2024 GMC Terrain SLE ** *** VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED/DETAILED *** NO HIDDEN FEES *** FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE - WE DEAL WITH ALL MAJOR BANKS JUST LIKE BIG BRAND DEALERS!! *** HOURS: MONDAY - WEDNESDAY & FRIDAY 8:00AM-5:00PM - THURSDAY 8:00AM-7:00PM - SATURDAY 8:00AM-1:00PM ADDRESS: 7 ROUSE STREET W, TILLSONBURG, N4G 5T5

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2017 RAM 1500 Express for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2017 RAM 1500 Express 159,919 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2021 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 110,933 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2024 GMC Terrain AT4 for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2024 GMC Terrain AT4 28,180 KM $33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$32,588

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2024 GMC Terrain