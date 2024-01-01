Menu
2024 Nissan Kicks

5,920 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

2024 Nissan Kicks

SV

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
5,920KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CVXRL507505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U-2875
  • Mileage 5,920 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2024 Nissan Kicks