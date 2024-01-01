$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV
2024 Nissan Kicks
SV
Location
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
519-842-9026
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
5,920KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3N1CP5CVXRL507505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U-2875
- Mileage 5,920 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
2023 Buick Encore GX SELECT 26,333 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2012 GMC Acadia Denali 203,750 KM $6,000 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Encore GX Essence 29,977 KM $28,953 + tax & lic
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC
270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3
Call Dealer
519-842-XXXX(click to show)
2024 Nissan Kicks