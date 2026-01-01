Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

80,208 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Watch This Vehicle
14514244

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

High Country

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

  1. 14514244
  2. 14514244
  3. 14514244
  4. 14514244
  5. 14514244
  6. 14514244
  7. 14514244
  8. 14514244
  9. 14514244
  10. 14514244
  11. 14514244
  12. 14514244
  13. 14514244
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
80,208KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCUKJE82SZ335596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26C534A
  • Mileage 80,208 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

Used 2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country 80,208 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2018 Kia Sorento 2.4L LX 121,221 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2016 Ford F-150 165,353 KM $28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

(click to show)

519-842-9026

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2025 Chevrolet Silverado 1500