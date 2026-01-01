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2025 Chevrolet Trax

24,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Chevrolet Trax

ACTIV

Watch This Vehicle
14221652

2025 Chevrolet Trax

ACTIV

Location

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

519-842-9026

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
24,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LKE25SC204724

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26B453A
  • Mileage 24,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

270 Hwy 3 East, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 4H3

Call Dealer

519-842-XXXX

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519-842-9026

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DeGroote-Hill Chevrolet Buick GMC

519-842-9026

2025 Chevrolet Trax