Menu
Account
Sign In
2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Base | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Digital Driver Display | Navigation | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-C Ports | Wireless Charging | Back-Up Camera | Adaptive Cruise Control | Blind Spot Monitor | Cross Traffic Alert | Lane Keep Assist | Lane Departure Warning | Front & Rear Park Assist | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

2025 Volkswagen Golf

9,204 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2025 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Base | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Digital Driver Display | Navigation | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-C Ports | Wireless Charging | Back-Up Camera |

Watch This Vehicle
14520673

2025 Volkswagen Golf

GTI Base | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Digital Driver Display | Navigation | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-C Ports | Wireless Charging | Back-Up Camera |

Location

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5

519-688-3202

  1. 14520673
  2. 14520673
  3. 14520673
  4. 14520673
  5. 14520673
  6. 14520673
  7. 14520673
  8. 14520673
  9. 14520673
  10. 14520673
  11. 14520673
  12. 14520673
  13. 14520673
  14. 14520673
  15. 14520673
  16. 14520673
  17. 14520673
  18. 14520673
  19. 14520673
  20. 14520673
  21. 14520673
  22. 14520673
  23. 14520673
  24. 14520673
  25. 14520673
  26. 14520673
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
9,204KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WVWLA7CD9SW244473

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C26711
  • Mileage 9,204 KM

Vehicle Description

2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Base | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Digital Driver Display | Navigation | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-C Ports | Wireless Charging | Back-Up Camera | Adaptive Cruise Control | Blind Spot Monitor | Cross Traffic Alert | Lane Keep Assist | Lane Departure Warning | Front & Rear Park Assist | Safety Certified | Detailed | No Hidden Fees | Financing Options Available - We Deal With All Major Banks Just Like Big Brand Dealers Hours: Monday - Wednesday & Friday 8:00am-5:00pm - Thursday 8:00am-7:00pm Saturday 8:00am-1:00pm Address: 7 Rouse Street W, Tillsonburg, N4G 5T5

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Cloth seating surfaces
Front Reading Lights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front beverage holders

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
Front fog lights

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers

Seating

Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Exterior parking camera rear
Emergency communication system: VW Car-Net Safe & Secure (4 years included)
Radio: 12.9\" Touchscreen Infotainment System
Wheels: 18\" Jerez Machined Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From My Motors.ca

Used 2015 Chrysler 200 Limited | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Heated Power Mirrors for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2015 Chrysler 200 Limited | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Bluetooth | Back-Up Camera | Heated Power Mirrors 46,438 KM $15,888 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-A & C Ports | Back-Up Camera | Blind Spot Monitor | Cross Traffi for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2024 Buick Encore GX Preferred | AWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Power Driver Seat | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-A & C Ports | Back-Up Camera | Blind Spot Monitor | Cross Traffi 13,464 KM $29,888 + tax & lic
Used 2025 Chevrolet Trax LT | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Digital Driver Display | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-C Ports | Back-Up Camera | Adaptive Cruise Control | Blind Spot Mo for sale in Tillsonburg, ON
2025 Chevrolet Trax LT | FWD | Automatic | Alloy Wheels | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Climate Control | Touchscreen Display | Digital Driver Display | Android Auto & Apple CarPlay | Bluetooth | USB-C Ports | Back-Up Camera | Adaptive Cruise Control | Blind Spot Mo 7,015 KM $28,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email My Motors.ca

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
My Motors.ca

My Motors.ca

7 Rouse Street, West, Tillsonburg, ON N4G 5T5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-688-XXXX

(click to show)

519-688-3202

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing>

My Motors.ca

519-688-3202

2025 Volkswagen Golf