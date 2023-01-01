Menu
New and Used Ford for Sale in Tillsonburg, ON

Used 2021 Ford Transit Connect Wagon Titanium Wagon LWB - Navigation, Leather, Blindspot Monitor, Heated Seats, Park Sensors & Much More! for sale in Guelph, ON

2021 Ford Transit Connect

Wagon Titanium Wagon LWB - Navigation, Leather, Blindspot Monitor, Heated Seats, Park Sensors & Much More!
$42,788
+ tax & lic
56,000KM
Mark Wilson's Better Used Cars

Guelph, ON

Used 2020 Ford Transit Connect REAR CAM | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | CARGO VAN for sale in Brantford, ON

2020 Ford Transit Connect

REAR CAM | DUAL SLIDING DOORS | CARGO VAN
$37,888
+ tax & lic
93,684KM
Car Nation Canada

Brantford, ON

Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect XL for sale in Stoney Creek, ON

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XL
$29,988
+ tax & lic
136,684KM
Motormax Auto Sales

Stoney Creek, ON

Used 2018 Ford Transit Connect XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors for sale in London, ON

2018 Ford Transit Connect

XLT w/Dual Sliding Doors
$39,900
+ tax & lic
52,747KM
Bennett Auto Sales

London, ON