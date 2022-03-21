Menu
2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

87,178 KM

Details Features

$16,495

+ tax & licensing
$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

2013 Volkswagen Tiguan

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,495

+ taxes & licensing

87,178KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8801414
  • Stock #: N537A
  • VIN: WVGJV3AX9DW606253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 87,178 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

