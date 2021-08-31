2014 Ford F-150

$28,310 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 9 8 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8036620

8036620 Stock #: 7186A

7186A VIN: 1FTFW1ET1EFC10483

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 95,989 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Navigation System Overhead Console Heated rear seats SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Garage door transmitter Safety Traction Control 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Step Bumper High intensity discharge headlights Front fog lights Perimeter/approach lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Trim Leather upholstery Bodyside mouldings Seating MEMORY SEAT Power Driver Seat Ventilated Front Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Adjustable Pedals Trailer Hitch Receiver Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Oil Pressure Gauge Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear door bins Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability MP3 decoder Radio data system Auto-dimming door mirrors Pedal memory Turn signal indicator mirrors Steering wheel memory Auto tilt-away steering wheel DVD-Audio Rear beverage holders Speed-Sensing Steering Variable Valve Control Sequential multi-point fuel injection Variable intake manifold 1-touch down 1-touch up Front wheel independent suspension Mode Select Transmission Power 2-way driver lumbar support Power 2-way passenger lumbar support Exterior parking camera rear

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.