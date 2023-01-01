$11,604+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
78,218KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP6EL691342
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # P622A
- Mileage 78,218 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
