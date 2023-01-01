Menu
2014 Nissan Sentra

78,218 KM

Details Features

$11,604

+ tax & licensing
2014 Nissan Sentra

S

2014 Nissan Sentra

S

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

Accident Free, One Owner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,604

+ taxes & licensing

78,218KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP6EL691342

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P622A
  • Mileage 78,218 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Child Seat Anchors

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

$11,604

+ taxes & licensing

