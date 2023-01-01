$17,834+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,834
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
2015 Chevrolet Equinox
LT Remote Start - $175 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$17,834
+ taxes & licensing
80,078KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10173969
- Stock #: K23226A
- VIN: 1GNFLFEK0FZ121623
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K23226A
- Mileage 80,078 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $18547 - Kia of Timmins is just $17834!
If you're buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is for sale today in Timmins.
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 80,078 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. The LT provides fuel economy of a compact car and versatility of an SUV. It comes loaded with convenience and entertainment features like MyLink radio with a 7-inch color touch-screen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, automatic climate control, remote vehicle start, 8-way power driver seat with power lumbar, heated front seats, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $174.54 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $22691 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
Door handles, body-colour
Bumpers, front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers
Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Engine Start
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering column, tilt and telescopic
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC) (Not available with (UE0) OnStar delete.)
Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
Defogger, rear-window electric
Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
Air conditioning, automatic climate control
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)
Seat adjuster front, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Antenna, roof-mounted
Audio system feature, 80-watt 6-speaker system mid-range speakers in each door and tweeters in the A-pillars. (Upgradeable to (UZ8) Pioneer premium 8-speaker sound system.)
Seating
Cloth Seats
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
Brakes, brake assist
Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Deleted when (UE0) OnStar delete is ordered. Services and connectivity may vary by model and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and condition...
Mechanical
Alternator, 120 amps
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
Exhaust, single
GVWR, 5070 lbs (2300 kg) (Requires all-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
Suspension, Refined Ride
Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
Axle, 3.53 final drive ratio (Requires 1LK26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
Chassis, all-wheel drive (1LK26 model only.)
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
AM / FM / CD Player
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Timmins
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6