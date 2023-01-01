$37,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,499
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
HIGH COUNTRY Sunroof - $353 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$37,499
+ taxes & licensing
130,431KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10002188
- Stock #: 7390A
- VIN: 3GCUKTEC4FG488437
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,431 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $38999 - Kia of Timmins is just $37499!
Silverado is designed to go where you go. Whether to work or out on the town, you'll always be in style. This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 130,431 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $367.01 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $47711 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Tire pressure monitoring system (does not apply to spare tire)
Rear Vision Camera with dynamic guide lines
StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Airbags, dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front passenger, seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger, and head-curtain side-impact airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; includes Passenger Sensing...
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Fog lamps, front, halogen
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
CornerStep, rear bumper
Mouldings, bodyside, chrome
Wheelhouse liners, rear
Headlamps, halogen projector
Mirror caps, chrome
Glass, deep-tinted
Door handles, chrome
Grille surround, chrome
Cargo tie downs (4), movable upper
Mirrors, outside chrome cap, heated power-adjustable, power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming with integrated turn signal indicators and puddle lamps (includes driver's side spotter mirror)
Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
LPO, Polished exhaust tip (dealer-installed)
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
universal home remote
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Mirror, inside rearview auto-dimming
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Steering column, manual tilt and telescoping
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Driver Information Centre, 4.2-inch diagonal colour display includes driver personalization, warning messages and vehicle information
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry
Air conditioning, dual-zone automatic climate control
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Power outlet, 110-volt AC
Mechanical
Trailer Hitch
Four Wheel Drive
Spray in Bedliner
Body, Pick Up Box
GVWR, 7200 lbs. (3266 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine or (L86) 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine.)
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Engine, 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 with Active Fuel Management, Direct Injection and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm)
Suspension Package, High Performance
Windows
Sunroof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Bumper, front, body colour
Console, floor mounted, reconfigurable with moveable cup holders, cell phone storage, power cord management and hanging file holder capability
Transfer case, 4WD, active electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Timmins
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6