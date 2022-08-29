$16,663+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler 200
Limited - $122 B/W
106,800KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K22082A
- Mileage 106,800 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17330 - Kia of Timmins is just $16663!
For a sleek, refined sedan that's well appointed, but an excellent value, look no further than the handsome Chrysler 200. This 2016 Chrysler 200 is for sale today in Timmins.
The Chrysler 200 is a prodigy of style and agility, increasing its driver's freedom to travel confidently. This is where the everyday commuter meets weekend getaway for the perfect balance of premium design, power, fuel efficiency and driving dynamics. The sleek exterior offers an athletic stance with a lively engine that's both responsive and efficient. Get a superior driving experience and an exceptional value with this Chrysler 200. This sedan has 106,800 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 9 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our 200's trim level is Limited. Enjoy more style and technology in the 2016 Chrysler 200 Limited with feature that includes aluminum wheels, an 8 way power driver seat, leather steering wheel, bluetooth connectivity and an upgraded 6 speaker audio system over the base LX model. This stylish car also comes with premium cloth seats, Uconnect technology and a 5 inch touchscreen. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C3CCCAB5GN103390.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $134.62 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $21000 ).
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
