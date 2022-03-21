2016 Kia Sorento

$17,992 + taxes & licensing 1 3 2 , 9 4 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8938408

8938408 Stock #: K23034A

K23034A VIN: 5XYPGDA34GG012697

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K23034A

Mileage 132,949 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.