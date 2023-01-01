$21,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Nissan Murano
SV
Location
Timmins Nissan
1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4
705-268-2226
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
73,312KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9695929
- Stock #: P522A
- VIN: 5N1AZ2MH8GN123379
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 73,312 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
