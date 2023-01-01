Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Toyota RAV4

639,280 KM

Details Features

$25,604

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

se

Location

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

705-268-2226

  1. 1702998073
  2. 1702998073
  3. 1702998073
  4. 1702998073
  5. 1702998073
  6. 1702998073
  7. 1702998073
  8. 1702998073
  9. 1702998073
  10. 1702998072
  11. 1702998072
  12. 1702998072
  13. 1702998039
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,604

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
639,280KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3JFREV0GW481871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 639,280 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Timmins Nissan

Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 se for sale in Timmins, ON
2016 Toyota RAV4 se 0 KM $25,604 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew cab for sale in Timmins, ON
2015 GMC Sierra 1500 Crew cab 67,593 KM $26,604 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Sentra S for sale in Timmins, ON
2014 Nissan Sentra S 78,218 KM $11,604 + tax & lic

Email Timmins Nissan

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Timmins Nissan

Timmins Nissan

1180 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A4

Call Dealer

705-268-XXXX

(click to show)

705-268-2226

Alternate Numbers
1-877-419-9984
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,604

+ taxes & licensing

Timmins Nissan

705-268-2226

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4