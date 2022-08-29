$23,516+ tax & licensing
$23,516
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2016 Toyota RAV4
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE Remote Start - $190 B/W - Low Mileage
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$23,516
+ taxes & licensing
35,535KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9233272
- Stock #: K23065A
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV0GW302425
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K23065A
- Mileage 35,535 KM
Compare at $24457 - Kia of Timmins is just $23516!
The 2016 RAV4 opens up all kinds of possibilities for fun, with a range of features that surely to put a grin on your face. This 2016 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The 2016 Toyota RAV4 boasts a refreshed exterior, premium soft-touch interior materials, exciting new technology, advanced safety features and much more. The RAV4 is a compact crossover that's ready to handle your busy lifestyle with its sporty and spirited performance, impressive cargo capacity and energetic driving characteristics. Sculpted and sleek, athletic and agile, this all new 2016 model features a sharper front and rear bumper design, new wheel designs and the addition of a shark-fin antenna on top! Inside this 2016 RAV4 a newly refreshed interior awaits you. It's improved interior design surrounds you with an array of advanced safety and technology features. This low mileage SUV has just 35,535 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our RAV4's trim level is LE. Get ready to do more in this awesome Rav4 LE the ultimate compact SUV. Standard features include 17 inch wheels, Bluetooth capability with USB input, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, power windows, electronic stability control and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $189.98 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $29637 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6