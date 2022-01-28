2017 Kia Forte

$16,964 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 9 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8265327

8265327 Stock #: K22108A

K22108A VIN: 3KPFL4A86HE094031

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # K22108A

Mileage 64,924 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.