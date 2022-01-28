Menu
2017 Kia Forte

64,924 KM

Details Description

$16,964

+ tax & licensing
$16,964

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

2017 Kia Forte

2017 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats Rear Camera

2017 Kia Forte

EX Heated Seats Rear Camera

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

$16,964

+ taxes & licensing

64,924KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8265327
  • Stock #: K22108A
  • VIN: 3KPFL4A86HE094031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # K22108A
  • Mileage 64,924 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle comes with Two Sets of Tires (Winter Set on Currently), Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Push Button Start, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Fog Lights, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oi



Compare at $17643 - Kia of Timmins is just $16964!



The 2017 Kia Forte is more handsome and finely detailed than ever before. This 2017 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Timmins.



The 2017 Forte delivers more than you'd expect from a compact sedan. Updated for 2017, the revisions revolve primarily around interior and exterior features plus a new engine that improves power and efficiency. On the outside, the Forte has been updated with a new front bumper, fascia and grill which now connects to the headlamps. On the inside, a newly designed interior has been upgraded to this well appointed compact car. This sedan has 64,924 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.



Our Forte's trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Forte EX and be treated to some extra nice features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.



To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $129.58 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $20214 ). See dealer for details.



As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.



We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!



Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.



We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!

o~o

Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

