$20,685+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,685
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2017 Kia Forte
2017 Kia Forte
SX Sunroof - $168 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$20,685
+ taxes & licensing
32,652KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9488451
- Stock #: K23102A
- VIN: 3KPFN4A80HE088705
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K23102A
- Mileage 32,652 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $21512 - Kia of Timmins is just $20685!
From its sleek and sporty design to its advanced features, the 2017 Forte is everything you're looking for and more. This 2017 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The 2017 Forte delivers more than you'd expect from a compact sedan. Updated for 2017, the revisions revolve primarily around interior and exterior features plus a new engine that improves power and efficiency. On the outside, the Forte has been updated with a new front bumper, fascia and grill which now connects to the headlamps. On the inside, a newly designed interior has been upgraded to this well appointed compact car. This low mileage sedan has just 32,652 kms. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Forte's trim level is SX. This Forte SX is packed with luxurious features you might be surprised to find in an affordable compact. It comes with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, blind spot detection, lane keeping assist, autonomous emergency braking, a rearview camera, heated leather seats, cooled front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, a power sunroof, a rear spoiler, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $167.11 with $0 down for 72 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $26069 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Forward Collision Mitigation
Blind Spot
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Collision Mitigation-Front
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Tires: P215/45R17 -inc: low rolling resistance
Wheels: 17" Machined-Finish Alloy
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
8-Way Driver Seat
Smart Device Integration
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Memory Settings Include
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Sunroof
air
rear air
cruise
tilt
Remote Engine Start
Proximity Key
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
90 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
50 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
3.06 Axle Ratio
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/lumbar and memory
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo/NAV w/SiriusXM -inc: ncludes AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Auto capability and 6 speakers including front tweeter speakers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Timmins
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6