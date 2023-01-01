2017 Kia Forte

$20,685 + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 6 5 2 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: K23102A

VIN: 3KPFN4A80HE088705

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 32,652 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Lane Departure Warning Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Forward Collision Mitigation Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Collision Mitigation-Front Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES SPLASH GUARDS Front fog lamps CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Chrome Side Windows Trim Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P215/45R17 -inc: low rolling resistance Wheels: 17" Machined-Finish Alloy Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low Beam Daytime Running Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Illuminated glove box Front Cupholder Air filtration Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 1 Seatback Storage Pocket Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power 2 12V DC Power Outlets Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Area Concealed Storage Sliding Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Full Carpet Floor Covering Vinyl Door Trim Insert Seats w/Leatherette Back Material 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents 8-Way Driver Seat Smart Device Integration Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Memory Settings Include Leather Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Windows Sunroof Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Remote Engine Start Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Voice Activation Mechanical Front-wheel drive Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs 90 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Anti-Roll Bar Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 50 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 3.06 Axle Ratio Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher Engine: 2.0L GDI 4 Cyl DOHC 16V D-CVVT Additional Features Navigation BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Sirius XM Satellite Ready Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/lumbar and memory Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo/NAV w/SiriusXM -inc: ncludes AUX and USB input ports, Bluetooth wireless technology, voice activation, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Android Auto capability and 6 speakers including front tweeter speakers

