$19,991+ tax & licensing
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2017 Kia Optima
2017 Kia Optima
LX+ Remote Start - $167 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$19,991
+ taxes & licensing
80,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10332852
- Stock #: K23158AA
- VIN: 5XXGT4L3XHG154079
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K23158AA
- Mileage 80,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20791 - Kia of Timmins is just $19991!
The 2017 Kia Optima combines sporty styling with a strong value proposition that's hard to beat in the midsize sedan segment. This 2017 Kia Optima is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The 2017 Kia Optima has been designed to fit your lifestyle and driving needs. A sleek fusion of bold style, heart-pounding performance, and advanced technology, the 2017 Optima confidently pushes the boundaries of the midsize sedan segment, with plenty of attitude to spare. This amazing Optima is redefining performance, proving that safety and comfort can be exhiliarating. This sedan has 80,100 kms. It's black in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Optima's trim level is LX+. This Kia Optima LX is well equipped and an excellent value. It comes standard with desirable features like an AM/FM CD player with an aux jack and a USB port, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, air conditioning, heated front seats, memory driver's seat and mirrors, a heated, leather-wrapped steering wheel, aluminum wheels, high-performance suspension, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $166.02 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $25899 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
SPLASH GUARDS
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
Tire mobility kit
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Wheels: 17" Alloy
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim
Tires: P215/55R17 Kumho
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Carpet Floor Covering
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Window grid antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
2.88 Axle Ratio
70 L Fuel Tank
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher
80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8 way power driver seat w/4 way lumbar support, integrated driver memory system and height-adjustable driver and passenger seats
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6