2017 Kia Soul
EX Heated Seats - $158 B/W
82,625KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10520079
- Stock #: K24006AA
- VIN: KNDJP3A5XH7435350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $19739 - Kia of Timmins is just $18980!
The 2017 Kia Soul has the versatility and style that's as unique as you are. This 2017 Kia Soul is for sale today in Timmins.
The 2017 Soul's eye-catching exterior now has an interior to match. From luxurious soft-touch materials throughout to tailored headrests and LED mood lighting, the Soul's richly appointed interior stands out from the crowd. With the 2017 Kia Soul's tiny parking footprint, it's very easy to maneuver in tight spaces, yet it still offers impressive interior space thanks to the boxy design. Adults fit comfortably in the back seat, which isn't always the case with most other vehicles this size. This SUV has 82,625 kms. It's orange in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Soul's trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Soul EX for some nice extra features and a great value. It comes with Bluetooth, an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, air conditioning, cruise control, three selective drive modes, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $157.62 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $24589 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Black grille w/chrome surround
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
rear air
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Integrated roof antenna
digital signal processor
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine: 2.0L GDI I4
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system
3.96 Axle Ratio
48-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
54 L Fuel Tank
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
