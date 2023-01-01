Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Kia Sportage

81,100 KM

Details Description Features

$24,293

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,293

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Timmins

705-267-8291

Contact Seller
2017 Kia Sportage

2017 Kia Sportage

SX Panoramic Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Kia Sportage

SX Panoramic Sunroof

Location

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

705-267-8291

  1. 10072563
  2. 10072563
  3. 10072563
  4. 10072563
  5. 10072563
  6. 10072563
  7. 10072563
  8. 10072563
  9. 10072563
  10. 10072563
  11. 10072563
  12. 10072563
  13. 10072563
  14. 10072563
  15. 10072563
  16. 10072563
  17. 10072563
  18. 10072563
  19. 10072563
  20. 10072563
  21. 10072563
  22. 10072563
  23. 10072563
  24. 10072563
  25. 10072563
  26. 10072563
  27. 10072563
  28. 10072563
  29. 10072563
  30. 10072563
  31. 10072563
  32. 10072563
  33. 10072563
  34. 10072563
  35. 10072563
  36. 10072563
  37. 10072563
  38. 10072563
  39. 10072563
Contact Seller

$24,293

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
81,100KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10072563
  • Stock #: K23213A
  • VIN: KNDPRCA67H7057226

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # K23213A
  • Mileage 81,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation GPS, Heated Steering Wheel, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Blind Spot Detection, Wireless Charging, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certif
Compare at $25265 - Kia of Timmins is just $24293!

Sportage's driver-centric interior is defined by its superb ergonomics. High-mounted displays and a console tilted toward the driver provide easy access to all controls. This 2017 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Timmins.

It's time to discover just how good a compact crossover can be. Introducing the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Completely redesigned, it offers a striking synthesis of performance, versatility, and refinement. Sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior, with bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. This SUV has 81,100 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Sportage's trim level is SX. The SX trim adds extra performance and luxury to this versatile crossover. This Kia Sportage comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot assist, a rearview camera, wireless phone charging, a power tailgate, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a Harman Kardon premium audio, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.74 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31472 ). See dealer for details.

As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.

We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!

Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.

We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Seating

Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate

Interior

Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control

Convenience

cruise
tilt
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kia of Timmins

2017 Kia Sportage SX...
 81,100 KM
$24,293 + tax & lic
2019 Kia Sportage LX...
 78,997 KM
$23,850 + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT ...
 42,900 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kia of Timmins

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kia of Timmins

Kia of Timmins

1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6

Call Dealer

705-267-XXXX

(click to show)

705-267-8291

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory