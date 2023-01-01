$24,293+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Sportage
SX Panoramic Sunroof
81,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10072563
- Stock #: K23213A
- VIN: KNDPRCA67H7057226
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K23213A
- Mileage 81,100 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $25265 - Kia of Timmins is just $24293!
Sportage's driver-centric interior is defined by its superb ergonomics. High-mounted displays and a console tilted toward the driver provide easy access to all controls. This 2017 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
It's time to discover just how good a compact crossover can be. Introducing the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage. Completely redesigned, it offers a striking synthesis of performance, versatility, and refinement. Sleek exterior styling is complemented by a spacious interior, with bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the all-new 2017 Kia Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. This SUV has 81,100 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 237HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sportage's trim level is SX. The SX trim adds extra performance and luxury to this versatile crossover. This Kia Sportage comes standard with a panoramic sunroof, leather seats which are heated and cooled in front, heated back seats, a heated steering wheel, lane departure warning, autonomous emergency braking, blind spot assist, a rearview camera, wireless phone charging, a power tailgate, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, a Harman Kardon premium audio, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $201.74 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $31472 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Power Liftgate
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Wireless Phone Charging
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Navigation
BACK UP CAMERA
Premium audio system
Driver's Power Seat
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Vented/Cooled Seats
Forward Crash Sensor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
