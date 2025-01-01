$18,389+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia NIRO
EX Heated Steering Wheel - $180 B/W - Low Mileage
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$18,389
+ taxes & licensing
Used
62,174KM
VIN KNDCC3LC6J5203250
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # K26081A
- Mileage 62,174 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident on Carfax Report, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, 8 Multimedia Interface, Rear Camera, Accident Free on Carfax Report, Local Trade not a Rental, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, Certified, Low Mileage!
Roomy, versatile, and fuel-efficient, the 2018 Niro is one very capable crossover hybrid. This 2018 Kia Niro is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
Life isn't one size fits all. That's why the 2018 Niro gives you an incredible amount of storage space and multiple configurations to fit everything you need. Smooth and reliable performance is delivered through Kia's parallel hybrid system that pairs an energy-dense 1.56 kWh lithium-ion battery, a lightweight electric motor and the Niro's new 1.6L GDI engine for a combined 195 lb-ft of torque! Complementing the smart technology are sophisticated European design choices, like clean lines crafted to minimize drag and overall appeal.This low mileage SUV has just 62,174 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 139HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Niro's trim level is EX. Better equipped than the Niro L, this EX includes a wireless phone charger, side mirrors LED turn signals, remote keyless entry thanks to a Kia smart key & push-button start. Additional options include heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, a powerful audio system, power windows, plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear view camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $179.98 with $0 down for 60 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $23397 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Timmins. o~o
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
BACK UP CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear Parking Sensors
Perimeter Alarm
Lane Departure Warning
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Deep Tinted Glass
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Tire mobility kit
LED brakelights
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Black Bodyside Mouldings and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P205/60R16
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Fixed Rear Window w/Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
HEATED FRONT SEATS
glove box
Driver foot rest
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
6-Way Driver Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Wireless Phone Charging
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Coloured Door Panel Insert, Coloured Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 4-way manually adjustable driver and front passenger seat w/height adjusters
6-Way Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Hybrid Electric Motor
Battery w/Run Down Protection
45 L Fuel Tank
Axle Ratio: 3.227
Engine: 1.6L Kappa GDI DOHC D-CVVT
GVWR: 1,900 kgs (4189 lbs)
385.0 Kgs Maximum Payload
Lithium Polymer (lipo) Traction Battery 1.56 kWh Capacity
Additional Features
Regenerative 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
2018 Kia NIRO