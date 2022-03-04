$19,898+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,898
+ taxes & licensing
Kia of Timmins
705-267-8291
2018 Kia Optima
2018 Kia Optima
LX + Heated Steering Wheel - $152 B/W
Location
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
$19,898
+ taxes & licensing
45,026KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8497286
- Stock #: 7297A
- VIN: 5XXGT4L38JG255322
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Titanium
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 7297A
- Mileage 45,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $20694 - Kia of Timmins is just $19898!
The 2018 Kia Optima comes standard with an appealing array of tech features (including an exemplary infotainment system) and an attractive collection of advanced safety features. - cars.usnews.com This 2018 Kia Optima is for sale today in Timmins.
The latest model of the Kia Optima, the 2018 version comes with even more options and engine choices. The trim levels have been standardized and simplified, and the cabin has become even more driver and passenger optimized with the addition of premium options one would expect to find in a luxury sedan.This low mileage sedan has just 45,026 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's titanium in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Optima's trim level is LX +. The LX+ trim simply represents elegance in motion. Features include larger aluminum wheels, a heated leather steering wheel with heated front seats, chrome exterior accents, power heated mirrors with power fold and turn signal indicators, a 6 speaker stereo with a 5 inch display, Bluetooth streaming audio, SiriusXM satellite radio, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, a proximity key for push button start, memory settings for your mirrors and an 8 way power driver seat. You will also get a rear back-up camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection with rear cross traffic alert and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.kiaoftimmins.com/timmins-ontario-car-loan-application
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $151.99 with $0 down for 72 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees / Total Obligation of $23710 ). See dealer for details.
As a local, family owned and operated dealership we look to be your number one place to buy your new vehicle! Kia of Timmins has been serving a large community across northern Ontario since 2001 and focuses highly on customer satisfaction. Our #1 priority is to make you feel at home as soon as you step foot in our dealership. Family owned and operated, our business is in Timmins, Ontario the city with the heart of gold. Also positioned near many towns in which we service such as: South Porcupine, Porcupine, Gogama, Foleyet, Chapleau, Wawa, Hearst, Mattice, Kapuskasing, Moonbeam, Fauquier, Smooth Rock Falls, Moosonee, Moose Factory, Fort Albany, Kashechewan, Abitibi Canyon, Cochrane, Iroquois falls, Matheson, Ramore, Kenogami, Kirkland Lake, Englehart, Elk Lake, Earlton, New Liskeard, Temiskaming Shores and many more.We have a fresh selection of new & used vehicles for sale for you to choose from. If we dont have what you need, we can find it! All makes and models are within our reach including: Dodge, Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Chevrolet, GMC, Ford, Honda, Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Lincoln, Mazda, Subaru, Volkswagen, Mini-vans, Trucks and SUVs.
We are located at 1285 Riverside Drive, Timmins, Ontario. Too far way? We deliver anywhere in Ontario and Quebec!
Come in for a visit, call 1-800-661-6907 to book a test drive or visit www.kiaoftimmins.com for complete details. All prices are plus HST and Licensing.
We look forward to helping you with all your automotive needs!
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kia of Timmins
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6