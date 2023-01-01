2018 Kia Optima

$19,528 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 7 4 , 0 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 9969851

9969851 Stock #: 7394

7394 VIN: 5XXGT4L36JG250670

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Driver Knee Airbag Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Blind Spot Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES SPLASH GUARDS Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround Tire mobility kit Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Wheels w/Silver Accents Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Tires: P215/55R17 Wheels: 17" Alloy Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Chrome Rear Window Trim Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel HEATED FRONT SEATS PERIMETER ALARM glove box Manual air conditioning Driver foot rest Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Systems Monitor Full Carpet Floor Covering 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat 8-Way Driver Seat Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and Mini Overhead Console w/Storage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat (w/4 way lumbar), integrated driver memory system and height-adjustable passenger seat Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Cargo Features -inc: Tire Mobility Kit Comfort air rear air Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Window grid antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Radio: AM/FM/MP3 -inc: 5" display audio, Bluetooth hands-free connectivity, SiriusXM satellite w/3 month subscription, AUX/USB auxiliary input jacks, 6 speakers and dual 12V charging ports Seating Cloth Seats Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 2.88 Axle Ratio 70 L Fuel Tank Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Polished Tailpipe Finisher 80-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 2.4L GDI 4-Cylinder Transmission: 6-Speed Sportmatic Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Sirius XM Satellite Ready

