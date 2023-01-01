2018 Kia Sedona

$30,882 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 4 3 , 5 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10332855

10332855 Stock #: K23242A

K23242A VIN: KNDMC5C19J6387589

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # K23242A

Mileage 43,500 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Heated Mirrors Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Blind spot sensor Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Blind Spot Rear Collision Warning Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Seating Leather Seats Memory Seats Dual Power Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels CHROME DOOR HANDLES Power Liftgate DEEP TINTED GLASS SPLASH GUARDS Black grille Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Steel spare wheel Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Chrome bodyside insert Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown Roof Rack Rails Only Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Power Sliding Rear Doors Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Steering Wheel Controls Immobilizer Heated Steering Wheel Heated rear seats Cargo Net Driver Information Centre HEATED FRONT SEATS Remote Engine Start PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Keyless Start Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights 3 12V DC Power Outlets Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Passenger Seat Leather Gear Shifter Material Analog Appearance Comfort air rear air Dual Zone Climate Control Convenience cruise tilt Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Fixed antenna 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Streaming Audio Mechanical Front-wheel drive Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 150 amp alternator Single stainless steel exhaust Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs 3.041 Axle Ratio 80 L Fuel Tank 80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs) Additional Features BACK UP CAMERA BACK UP SENSORS 3RD ROW Driver's Power Seat 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Sirius XM Satellite Ready Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.