$30,882
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Sedona
SX+ - Trade-in - Non-smoker - One owner - $257 B/W
Kia of Timmins
1285 Riverside Dr, Timmins, ON P4R 1A6
705-267-8291
43,500KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 43,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $32117 - Kia of Timmins is just $30882!
The 2018 KIA Sedona has achieved the NHTSA 5 Star safety rating yet again. This 2018 Kia Sedona is fresh on our lot in Timmins.
The KIA Sedona is a beautifully crafted people hauler designed to fit seamlessly into your life. With plenty of power, tons of room and safety features galore, the 2018 Sedona is sure to please everyone in the family. Slip behind the steering wheel and you'll find yourself immersed in a stylish cabin with excellent visibility of the road ahead.This low mileage van has just 43,500 kms and is a Certified Pre-Owned vehicle. It's silver in colour . It has a 6 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 276HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine. And it's got a certified used vehicle warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sedona's trim level is SX+. The 2018 Kia Sedona SX+ can best be described as powerful, comfortable and safe. Standard options include larger aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors with turn signal indicators, chrome exterior accents, power sliding rear doors and a power tailgate. Additional features include a roof rack, front fog lamps, LED brakelights, a 7 inch display screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth steaming audio, SiriusXM, AUX/USB port, and power windows, a heated leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a proximity key for push button start, heated leather front seats, dual zone front automatic air conditioning with separate rear controls, rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, rear collision warning and a back up camera to keep you and your passengers safe on the road. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Air, Rear Air, Tilt, Cruise, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
Kia Certified Pre-Owned vehicles are the most reliable pre-owned vehicles on the road. At Kia, we're so sure of this, we stand behind our vehicles with a no hassle 30 day / 2,000 kmexchange privilege. We offer the following benefits: 135 point vehicle inspection, paintless dent removal coverage, key and keyless remote replacement coverage, mechanical breakdown protection (optional coverage), filter changes, $500 graduate bonus (if applicable), CarFax vehicle history report, SiriusXM satellite radio trial, fully backed by Kia Canada. For more information, please contact one of our professional staff at Kia of Timmins.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Heated Mirrors
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Blind spot sensor
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Blind Spot
Rear Collision Warning
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Seating
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Dual Power Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Power Liftgate
DEEP TINTED GLASS
SPLASH GUARDS
Black grille
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
LED brakelights
Chrome bodyside insert
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Roof Rack Rails Only
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Wheels: 18" Machined-Finish Alloy
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Tires: P235/60R18 Low Rolling Resistance -inc: temporary spare tire
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior
Steering Wheel Controls
Immobilizer
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Remote Engine Start
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Keyless Start
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Fixed 60-40 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Manual Recline, Manual Fold Into Floor, 3 Manual and Adjustable Head Restraints
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Interior Concealed Storage, Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only
Passenger Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Comfort
air
rear air
Dual Zone Climate Control
Convenience
cruise
tilt
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Fixed antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio
Mechanical
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
150 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
3.041 Axle Ratio
80 L Fuel Tank
80-Amp/Hr 660CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 3.3L GDI 24-valve V6 DOHC w/D-CVVT -inc: active ECO system
GVWR: 2,760 kgs (6,085 lbs)
Additional Features
BACK UP CAMERA
BACK UP SENSORS
3RD ROW
Driver's Power Seat
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Sirius XM Satellite Ready
Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents
